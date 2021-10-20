Marco Rubio Tells Children To Get Jobs As Attack On Child Tax Credit Backfires

Sen. Marco Rubio is complaining that giving children $300/month instead of working is socialism.

Sen. Rubio tweeted:

Government paying $300 per child every month not to work is socialism And the radical left is just one Senate comrade away from making it the lawpic.twitter.com/URuxWK3juo — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 20, 2021

Yeah, why don’t those lazy four-year-olds get jobs instead of draining the taxpayers while sitting at home doing nothing?

Sen. Rubio’s ad, even if you ignore the fact that Marco Rubio just put himself on the record as supporting child labor, is really bad politics. 54% of voters support the child tax credit, and 35% oppose it. Thirty percent of Republicans support it.

In one swoop, Marco Rubio has managed to both attack children and a popular policy that helps kids.

This is not the way to win a reelection campaign.

Rubio’s ad itself is full of the now-standard Republican talk of socialism and scary music.

Marco Rubio appears to be supporting child labor because giving a child tax credit to working families is socialism. Marco Rubio wants to keep America free by sending kids back to the coal mines and factories because nothing says freedom like a ten-year-old with Black Lung.

The Republican Party has completely jumped the shark.