Ron DeSantis To Call Special Session To Block Biden Vaccine Mandate (Which He Can’t Do)

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling a special legislative session in Florida to block Biden vaccine mandates, but federal law supersedes state law.

Ron DeSantis Will Try To Nullify Biden Vaccine Mandate.

According to Politico:

The GOP governor, who has built a national reputation fighting against coronavirus-related lockdowns and mandates, said during a news conference in Pinellas County that the special session will yield a set of protections that will prevent Biden’s vaccine mandates from being enacted in Florida.

“We have an opportunity here to take additional action, and I think we have to do it,” said DeSantis, who previously also said he would challenge the mandates in court. “I think we have got to stand up for people’s jobs and their livelihoods.”

Ron DeSantis Does Not Have The Legal Authority To Block A Federal Vaccine Mandate.

Federal law supersedes state law. It is in the Constitution. It doesn’t matter what the Florida state legislature passes and DeSantis signs, he can’t block or obstruct the Biden administration’s OSHA rules.

DeSantis’s move reeks of political grandstanding that is designed to hype his 2024 presidential campaign, but as far as actually halting Biden’s vaccine mandate in Florida, Ron DeSantis is setting himself up for a Trump level degree of failure.