Steve Bannon Gets Closer To Jail As The House Sends Criminal Contempt Referral To DOJ

The House referred Steve Bannon to the DOJ for prosecution for criminal contempt because he defied a 1/6 Committee subpoena.

The House Refers Steve Bannon For Criminal Prosecution.

All of the House Democrats voted to refer Bannon for prosecution, and at least 8 Republicans voted to hold Bannon in criminal contempt.

Before the vote, Rep. Liz Cheney called out her own party.

Video of Cheney:

Rep. Liz Cheney calls out her fellow House Republicans on the floor, "My colleagues in the Republican party, the Republican members of this body, have to understand, have to recognize that there is a moment when politics must stop." pic.twitter.com/K4hPWL5CUw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 21, 2021

Before the vote 1/6 Committee Vice-Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said:

My colleague from Ohio, Mr. Jordan, who just suggested that we were here because we opposed president trump’s policies seems to have forgotten that actually on January 6, he himself said, quote, what happened today is wrong and is not what America is about. The next day Mr. Jordan said, what happened Wednesday is a tragedy. Everyone knows it’s as wrong as wrong can be. And today, madam speaker, the former president suggested that the violence was justified.

My colleagues in the Republican Party, the Republican members of this body, have to understand, have to recognize that there is a moment when politics must stop if we want to defend and protect our institutions. A violent assault on the capitol to stop a constitutional process of counting electoral votes is that moment. They all knew that on that day.

The US Attorney Is Now Legally Required To Convene A Grand Jury On Steve Bannon’s Criminal Contempt.

The DOJ can’t shelve the criminal referral of Steve Bannon. The US Attorney in Washington, DC must convene a grand jury. It looks likely that if the grand jury indicts Bannon, the DOJ will prosecute.

It is possible that Steve Bannon blinks at the last minute before he can be criminally indicted, convicted, and sent to jail, but Bannon is now a step closer to being behind bars, as the 1/6 Committee has sent a strong message that they won’t be defied.