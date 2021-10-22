Pelosi Says Democrats Are On The Path For Build Back Better Vote Next Week

President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is on the path to a vote next week, according to Speaker Pelosi.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News tweeted:

NEWS: @SpeakerPelosi just came off the House floor and said she’s “hopeful” for a vote next week. She said they’re “on [the] path” to agreement on reconciliation — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 22, 2021

Democrats have been steadily steaming toward an agreement for a couple of weeks now. The big breakthrough was Sen. Joe Manchin coming to the table and laying out what he wanted. Once Manchin and the progressives began talking, with President Biden serving as the glue that keeps them together, a deal started to take shape.

Much of the legislative text has already been written, but the hard part is figuring out what is going to be included in the bill. For example, the sides are still negotiating Medicare expansion.

Democrats want to get the infrastructure plan done, because as President Biden made it clear during a CNN town hall on Thursday night after infrastructure comes changing the filibuster and passing the Right To Vote Act.

It appears that the Halloween deadline has finally gotten everyone moving, and Build Back Better could soon be taking a big step toward becoming a reality.