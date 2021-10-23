Here Is What Is Likely In President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan

The Build Back Better agenda has undergone some funding cuts but will still be transformational and improve the lives of Americans.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi broke down what’s likely in and what’s out of Build Back Better:

MSNBC's @AliVelshi breaks down what is likely in and what is likely out of Build Back Better. pic.twitter.com/5kgKPDQtgW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 23, 2021

Velshi said on his MSNBC show:

Here’s what we know so far about some of the main programs that are staying and that are going. What’s likely to stay in the bill is a federal four-week paid family medical leave plan. That’s down from the initially proposed 12 weeks. Universal pre-k, child tax credits are being extended by one year. There will be possible $800 vouchers for dental costs and funding for child care centers and increases to Pell Grants and there will be unspecified climate change funding and there have been big cuts to it.

Elder provisions are staying, and here’s what’s likely to be left out of the plan. Free community coverage that includes dental, vision, and hearing and clean electricity performance program that’s the one Joe Manchin didn’t want to support ask tax rate hikes on corporations and top income earners.

Build Back Better Is A Giant Win For Working Americans.

Democrats and progressives have been trying to get paid family leave since the 1990s, and it is going to happen in this bill. Universal Pre-K is going to happen, which is going to help with the current childcare crisis. Ali Velshi didn’t mention this one, but Obamacare is going to be expanded.

Eldercare is currently a huge expense for millions of Americans, so coverage of that will be a financial boon.

It is a great package, and that doesn’t include the hard infrastructure part of the legislation.

Don’t get caught up in the numbers. Build Back Better is the most historic investment in the American people since the New Deal and the Great Society.