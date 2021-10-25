The Rats Flee The Sedition Ship As Rep. Mo Brooks Denies Plotting Trump’s Coup

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who spoke at the 1/6 rally and is being sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), is denying planning Trump’s coup.

Mo Brooks Says He Doesn’t Know About His Staff Participating In The Planning Of Trump’s Coup.

Brooks told the Montgomery Advertiser after he was named by 1/6 rally organizers and planners, “If you’re talking about someone participating in meetings, setting the agenda, raising the money, I don’t know of anything that suggests my staff as doing that stuff.”

Brooks Has Already Thrown Trump Under The Bus And Blamed Him For The 1/6 Attack.

Rep. Brooks has been trying to defend himself in Rep. Swalwell’s lawsuit by claiming that he was just following orders, the 1/6 attack was all Trump’s doing, and the only reason that he spoke at the rally was that he felt ordered to do so by Trump.

Mo Brooks Is Abandoning The Trump Sedition Ship And Attempting To Save Himself.

For months, Rep. Brooks has been floating various excuses to save his own hide. As the investigation digs deeper and more facts about the detailed coup plot emerge, Brooks will not be the only Republican who is running for cover.

The denials and excuses are going to come quickly. The Republicans are going to deny having anything to do with the coup, but the 1/6 Committee is gathering phone records and documents. They will be able to uncover the communication pattern among the House Republicans.

The Trump coup is unraveling, and House Republicans are running out of places to hide.