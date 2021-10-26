Democrats Are Rolling Toward History As Schumer Says Build Back Better Will Pass Soon

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) expressed confidence that President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda will pass the Senate soon.

Video of Schumer:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the status of Build Back Better, "I believe we will get this done and get it done soon." pic.twitter.com/4MAL6oDXJ2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2021

Schumer told reporters:

We are working and are reaching an agreement with president Biden’s Build Back Better plan. As you know, I traveled to Delaware on Sunday to meet with the president and Senator Manchin about our agenda. We had a very good conversation there and we continue to move forward and continue to have good conversations through the weekend and up to now. I believe we will get this done and get it done soon. I know Democrats in both chambers are working hard to get were needed bill over the line.

No one said it would be easy to pass transformative legislation but we are on track to get it done because it’s so important and what the American people need and want. I want to focus on Americans, middle-class Americans, poorer Americans, those struggling to get in the middle class, and those trying to stay there. The challenges that our country faces are significant. The world has changed so rapidly, and we have to deal with the changes and make people’s lives live better and easier. That is our mission. Things are a struggle today for 75, 80 percent of Americans. Only those at the top have the wherewithal to deal with the changes on their own.

Democrats should root for Build Back Better to pass soon because it contains elements that Democrats and progressives have been trying to achieve for decades. Universal pre-K, Medicare negotiating drug prices, and family leave, and three big transformative elements of the legislation.

This legislation will improve people’s lives, and once it is done, the Senate will move on to the filibuster voting rights showdown.