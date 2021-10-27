1/6 Committee Gets Key Evidence As John Eastman Caught On Tape Admitting His Memo Was A Coup

John Eastman tried to publicly disavow his 1/6 memo, but he was caught on tape calling it legally solid and criticizing Mike Pence for not going along with it.

John Eastman Stands By His Memo And Admits That It Was The Map For The Coup

Video:

EXCLUSIVE: Author of Jan 6 coup memo John Eastman told us Mike Pence didn't take his solid legal advice & overturn the election bc Pence is "an establishment guy" (He previously told @NRO the memo was not “viable” and would have been “crazy” to pursue.) Stay tuned for Part 2. pic.twitter.com/RQeUceH1bn — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 26, 2021

Eastman’s Admission Did Not Go Unnoticed By The 1/6 Committee

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger responded to this video with two words:

John Eastman Calls The Memo Legally Solid And Criticizes Pence For Blocking The Coup

Eastman calls the memo that he publicly disavowed “legally solid” and said that Mike Pence is an establishment Republican who bought into a myopic view. Eastman also claimed that there is an uprising in the hinterlands and that Trump is out to destroy the DC Republican Party.

According to Eastman, the only thing that prevented the 1/6 coup from being successful was Mike Pence not going along with the plot.

Sidney Powell has claimed that the plan was for Pence to refuse to certify the election, Kevin McCarthy to file an appeal to the Supreme Court where Justice Alito would block certification of the election, which would send it back to the state congressional delegations, which Republicans have a majority and could keep Trump in power.

The 1/6 Committee was already going to subpoena John Eastman, and now they have an admission on tape that his memo was a coup roadmap. The fact that the coup plotters can’t seem to stay quiet is helping the 1/6 Committee get powerful evidence of Trump’s coup.