Cory Booker Shuts Senate Republicans Up By Reading A List Of Violent Attacks On School Boards

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) listened to Republicans say for hours that threats to school boards were overblown, so Booker read a list of violent incidents at school board meetings.

Video:

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1453423000682958849?s=20

Booker asked Garland if it was true that there has been an increase in threats to people who serve on school boards. Garland said it was true. Booker then read a list of violent incidents that have occurred at school board meetings.

Sen. Booker then read from the DOJ letter about investigating threats to school board members, “You say literally, spirited debate about policy matters is protected under the Constitution. I am quoting one of my colleagues today does that sound like harassing and intimidating moms and dads? It is at the top of your letter that spirited debate is allowed.”

Senate Republicans Came To The Merrick Garland Hearing With A Tale To Tell

Senate Republicans spent hours and hours at the hearing trying to portray Garland as the big bad federal government that was using the DOJ to target “innocent” parents for expressing their opposition to mask mandates. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) whipped up all of the fake outrages that he could muster and told Garland to resign.

Cory Booker eventually heard enough and called out these people, who are threatening and attacking school board members as domestic terrorists.

Republicans came to the Attorney General Garland hearing with a clear agenda to spread their false information, but Sen. Booker came with the facts, and he read a list of “parents” who are attacking and intimidating school board members as part of their mission to spread COVID and harm kids.