New Lincoln Project Ad Pushes All Of Trump’s Buttons And Blows Up Glenn Youngkin’s VA Plan

In a new ad, The Lincoln Project drove a giant wedge through Glenn Youngkin’s plan to both embrace Trump and keep him out of Virginia.

The ad is titled “Ungrateful:”

The ad talks directly to Trump and says that Glenn Youngkin thinks he is a loser and is embarrassed by him. The ad closes by telling Trump that Youngkin is “just another RINO stabbing you in the back.”

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “During the primary, and in certain parts of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin was as big a fan of Donald Trump as anyone, but now that it’s time to close the deal with Virginians, Youngkin is begging the former president to stay away, This dynamic is representative of today’s Republican Party: Court Trump and his base to win the primary and then run away from the MAGA world as fast as possible. Our message to Trump with this ad is simple: You’re being played.”

The Virginia gubernatorial election is close, maybe not as close as a tie, because an odd quirk of polling in the state has a history of undercounting Democratic support, but is it close, so an ad like this one that reminds Virginia voters who support Trump that Youngkin is trying to have it both ways is very clever.

In an election that might come down to a point or two, the Lincoln Project’s ad could make the difference between Virginia being led by Terry McAuliffe or a mini-Trump.