Tom Cotton Humiliates Himself While Calling On AG Merrick Garland To Resign

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) really wants to be president, which is why he worked himself up to an embarrassing frenzy while telling Merrick Garland to resign.

Video:

Merrick Garland's performance as Attorney General has been shameful. He should resign in disgrace. pic.twitter.com/oyRg9Sc2NV — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 27, 2021

Cotton ranted and demanded an investigation of Sen. Sinema being followed into the bathroom. Cotton then used Republican disinformation about a Loudoun County high school sexual assault case to blame Garland for the persecution of parents, and he closed with, “This is shameful. This testimony, your directive, your performance is shameful. Thank God you’re not on the Supreme Court. You should resign in disgrace, Judge.”

Tom Cotton’s Performance Was Obviously Fake And Humiliating

Sen. Cotton’s remarks were a jumble of right-wing culture war buzzwords. He didn’t have a point, except to spread transphobia, claim that Merrick Garland is spending his time as Attorney General attacking parents, and demand a resignation.

Cotton was so clearly phony that he became a living SNL sketch. There was no basis in reality for his comments, and his show was nothing more than a desperate plea for a Fox News moment that he could use as the basis for his 2024 presidential campaign.

If we were to run Tom Cotton’s words through a political ambition translator, they would say, “Look at me! I am mad just like you. Please vote for me when I run for president in 2024. Please, please, please vote for me. ”

Republicans love to gin up fake outrage for the performance art of a congressional hearing, but Tom Cotton was trying too hard. He is in the Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz category of being so desperate to be president that he embarrasses himself when he opens his mouth.