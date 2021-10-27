Trump Is Now Accusing William Barr Of Rigging The Election For Biden

In a letter to the editor that could only be described as deranged, Trump wrote to The Wall Street Journal that Barr rigged the election for Biden.

Trump wrote in The Wall Street Journal a list of conspiracies in Pennsylvania that caused him to lose the state:

Numerous reports and sworn affidavits attested to poll watcher intimidation and harassment, many by brute force.

• Attorney General Bill Barr ordered U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain to stand down and not investigate election irregularities.

• Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook poured over $17 million to interfere in the Pennsylvania election, including $5.5 million on “ballot processing equipment” in Philadelphia and $552,000 for drop boxes where the voting pattern was not possible.

Given what appears to be Trump’s current mental state, it is not a surprise that Glenn Youngkin does not want him anywhere near his campaign in Virginia.

Trump is blaming his own attorney general for Joe Biden’s win.

Barr did not rig the election for Joe Biden. He did refuse to be a party to Trump, using the Justice Department as a tool for his coup to overturn the election. In Donald Trump’s mind, Barr’s behavior constitutes throwing the election for Biden.

Willam Barr is no hero. He allowed the Justice Department to function as Trump’s personal legal counsel, he killed the Russia investigation and deserves every ounce of scorn that he receives for the rest of his days.

Trump lost, and he won’t let it go. Trump is still fighting to be declared the winner in 2020. The nation has moved on, but Donald Trump has not.