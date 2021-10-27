Trump Falls Into Biden’s Trap And Hints At Coming To Virginia To Sabotage Glenn Youngkin

President Biden baited Trump by saying that Republican Glenn Youngkin doesn’t want him in the state. Trump responded by suggesting that he’s coming to Virginia.

Video of President Biden campaigning for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia:

"I ran against Donald Trump, and Terry is running against an acolyte of Donald Trump," President Biden said on a campaign stop with Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough race against the Republican Glenn Youngkin for Virginia governor. https://t.co/u5fm8fqIQm pic.twitter.com/tp4gZqSW1H — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 27, 2021

The President said:

And here’s what else you ought to think about. Terry’s opponent has made all of his private pledges of loyalty to Donald Trump. But what’s really interesting to me: He won’t stand next to Donald Trump now that the campaign is on.



Think about it. He won’t allow Donald Trump to campaign for him in this state. And he’s willing to pledge his loyalty to Trump in private, why not in public? What’s he trying to hide? Is there a problem with Trump being here? Is he embarrassed?

Trump Responded By Falling Into The Trap

Just like Pennywise from It, Trump responded from his dark and dank corner of the internet, “Chanting, We love Trump in Arlington, Va. Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!”

In case you don’t know what that tortured, and fractured bit of word salad meant, Donald Trump is reacting to reports from conservative media that there were we love Trump chants at Biden’s appearance for McAuliffe.

Glenn Youngkin has made it clear that he doesn’t want Trump anywhere near his campaign in Virginia. The Lincoln Project came out with a new ad that pushed Trump’s buttons.

The best way to make sure that Virginia still has a Democratic governor is to allow Donald Trump and his circus of corruption to roll into the state.

Democrats know that if Trump shows his face in Virginia, Youngkin will be doomed, so Joe Biden set a trap, and Donald Trump looks to be falling right into it.