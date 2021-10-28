AOC Gets Exxon CEO To Admit Sabotaging Climate Change Provisions In Build Back Better

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) got the CEO of ExxonMobile to admit that he talked to members of Congress about climate change provisions in the reconciliation bill.

Video:

AOC: Have you participated in any calls with members of Congress throughout this process of reconciliation and infrastructure?

ExxonMobil CEO: I have pic.twitter.com/vL5Tr8AjRu — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2021

The CEO admitted that he has participated in calls regarding infrastructure and climate change legislation. It doesn’t take a detective to figure out who he has been lobbying to get rid of climate change provisions that would impact Big Oil in the legislation.

Joe Manchin is the chair of the Senate committee that conducts oversight on the fossil fuel industry. Sen. Manchin was also the member who demanded that climate change provisions that would have impacted the fossil fuel industry be removed from the bill.

Build Back Better looks like it is on the passage, but the process of getting there has made it clear that Big Oil still has its greasy hands in the back pockets of some members of Congress.

The White House wanted stronger climate change provisions. Almost all Democrats in Congress supported the climate change provisions, but Big Oil had Joe Manchin and probably a few others who they used to keep America from doing everything possible to protect the planet.