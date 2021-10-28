Fox News Goes Silent When Asked For Proof To Support Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 False Flag Doc

629 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Nicolle Wallace and Deadline: White House reached out to Fox News for evidence to support Tucker Carlson’s claim that 1/6 was a false flag, and they got nothing.

Video of Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

Fox News does not respond to Nicolle Wallace and #DeadlineWH request for evidence of Tucker Carlson's claim that the 1/6 attack was a false flag operation. pic.twitter.com/9NSi5TRsfn — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 28, 2021

Wallace played the clip of Tucker Carlson’s “documentary” claiming that the 1/6 attack was a false flag and then reported, “We at Deadline: White House reached out to Fox News to ask them if there is any evidence to support their claims, any of them, in in the snippet in the doc. We haven’t heard from them yet. “

Nicolle Wallace isn’t going to hear from Fox News. In fact, Fox News has released no official comment about its top-rated host putting his name on a documentary that advocates the theory that the 1/6 attack was a false flag operation.

Fox News has gone from being a conservative news network to Trump state media to a domestic terror propaganda outlet.

Fox has always mirrored the state of the Republican Party, and they are reflecting the fact that the former party of Lincoln is now a domestic terror cell.

Carlson and Fox are playing with deadly and dangerous speech that is not protected under the Constitution. Speech that incites violence is not constitutionally protected.

The federal government needs to step in and put an end to the pushing of Fox News’s anti-democracy, violent, extremist agenda.