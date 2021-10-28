Obama Has Biden’s Back As He Praises “Landmark” Build Back Better

Former President Obama hailed the Biden Build Back Better framework as an important step and a landmark agreement.

Obama: Little Victories Can Add Up To Big Progress

Former President Obama said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

In a country as large and diverse as ours, progress can often feel frustrating and slow, with small victories accompanied by frequent setbacks. But once in a while, it’s still possible to take a giant leap forward.

That’s what the framework announced today represents. It’s a testament to President Biden and Democrats in Congress who have worked tirelessly to forge this agreement, and to the activists and ordinary Americans who have fought for years, sometimes longer, to bring the America we know closer to the America we believe in.

Under this framework, families everywhere will be able to afford childcare, and millions of children will get a stronger start through universal preschool. Historic investments in clean energy will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and help us once again lead the world in the fight against climate change. Millions of Americans will gain access to health care, and millions more will save money on their premiums. And we’ll pay for all of it by asking the wealthiest Americans to pay more of their fair share in taxes.

The Build Back Better framework doesn’t contain everything that the President proposed and that some had hoped. But that’s the nature of progress in a democracy. The good news is that it represents the best chance we’ve had in years to build on the progress we made during my administration and address some of the most urgent challenges of our time. I’m grateful to President Biden, Democrats in Congress, and everyone who has raised their voice and put their faith in government to do big things.

The fight continues, but today’s landmark agreement is an important step on our long journey to live up to our highest ideals.

Build Back Better Is Progress

President Obama was right. Build Back Better is progress. It is easy to forget where this country was over the previous four years. America has gone from a president who tried to destroy healthcare access for tens of millions of Americans to one who is expanding affordable healthcare access to millions.

Trump enabled polluters to destroy our planet. Biden and the Democrats are about to invest more than half of a trillion dollars in clean energy.

Healthcare workers will go from having no PPP and dying of COVID to seeing more jobs and better pay as eldercare is expanded.

Instead of the Trump tax cut for billionaires and wealthy corporations, the richest Americans will pay more in taxes, and working Americans will get tax breaks.

Build Back Better is a transformative rebalancing of a broken system that was tilted toward the rich and powerful.

It is a series of small victories that equal big progress.