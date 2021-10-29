Bad News For Republicans As SCOTUS Refuses To Block Maine Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court has refused to block Maine’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
The Supreme Court’s Refusal To Block The Vaccine Mandate Is Bad News For Republicans
On the same day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he is going to sue President Biden over the vaccine mandate, the Supreme Court sent a loud and clear signal that they are not open to overturning vaccine mandates. The High Court wasn’t interested in overturning a mandate that include a religious exemption, so they are highly unlikely to be interested in overturning the mandate because Ron DeSantis wants to be president.
The Supreme Court’s decision is bad news for Republicans and another sign that vaccine mandates are here to stay.
