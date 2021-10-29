Bad News For Republicans As SCOTUS Refuses To Block Maine Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court has refused to block Maine’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

CNN reported:

The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to block a Maine rule that requires certain health care employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A group of unvaccinated workers argued that the vaccine mandate violated their religious liberty rights.

The court’s right wing — Justice Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — dissented and would have halted the mandate while the appeals process plays out.

The Supreme Court’s Refusal To Block The Vaccine Mandate Is Bad News For Republicans

On the same day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he is going to sue President Biden over the vaccine mandate, the Supreme Court sent a loud and clear signal that they are not open to overturning vaccine mandates. The High Court wasn’t interested in overturning a mandate that include a religious exemption, so they are highly unlikely to be interested in overturning the mandate because Ron DeSantis wants to be president.

The Supreme Court’s decision is bad news for Republicans and another sign that vaccine mandates are here to stay.