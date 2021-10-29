New York Has A Barnburner Primary As AG Letitia James Is Running For Governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul will face Attorney Letitia James in what looks to be a barnburner NY gubernatorial Democratic primary.

The New York Times reported:

Letitia James, the New York attorney general who oversaw the inquiry into sexual harassment claims against former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that ultimately led to his resignation, declared her candidacy for governor on Friday, setting up a history-making, high-profile matchup in the Democratic primary.

She begins the campaign as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s most formidable challenger, and her announcement triggers a start to what may be an extraordinarily competitive primary — a contest set to be shaped by issues of ideology, race, and region in a state still battling its way out of the pandemic.

This should be a great primary contest between two excellent candidates who will be able to hold a serious debate about the state’s future, issues, and ideas.

Democrats are going to be in a win/win situation in New York as both candidates offer superb resumes and appear to have bright political futures.

James has gone after everyone from the NRA to the Trump Organization as Attorney General. She is the first woman of color to be elected statewide in New York and would be the first black female governor in the history of the United States.

After the sexual crimes of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state of New York needed to change course, which Gov. Hochul has been providing.

New York has a governor’s race that is worth watching, and in a loaded midterm election, the race between Hochul and James should be fascinating.