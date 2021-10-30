1/6 Committee Member: Trump Attacked The Capitol To Pressure Pence To Support Coup

300 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

1/6 Committee member, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that Trump used the 1/6 attack to pressure Pence to go along with his coup.

Rep, Raskin tweeted:

It’s now clear: Trump’s henchmen used the violent siege of the Capitol to turn up the heat on Pence to complete their political coup in the electoral college. And then Eastman blamed the violent “siege” of the Capitol on Pence’s refusal to succumb to their plan. https://t.co/SW2K1Sen6K — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) October 30, 2021

The Coup Plot And The 1/6 Attack Are Part Of The Same Thread

The 1/6 Committee is investigating both the attack on the Capitol and the coup plot because they were parts of the same conspiracy to overturn the election.

The attack was intended to block the certification of the election so that Trump could put his legal plot to overturn the results into practice. Trump could not overturn the election unless the certification was blocked.

Vice President Mike Pence was refusing to go along with the coup plot, where his role was to refuse to certify the election results, so the Trump henchmen put the Capitol attack into motion to pressure Pence to go along with the plan.

The more information gets revealed. The clearer the plot becomes. According to Rep. Raskin, Mike Pence was the target of the 1/6 attack, which means that Donald Trump threatened the life of his own vice president in a bid to stay in power after losing an election.

The president along with his seditious associates needs to face criminal charges.