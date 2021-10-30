Posted on by Jason Easley

Build Back Better May Finally Pass As House Looks At Tuesday Vote On Both Bills

House Democrats are looking at voting on both bills in the Build Back Better package on Tuesday.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

The American people have been waiting for months for this vital legislation to pass. All the parties involved in the negotiations have finally agreed on a final package, and passage in the House will be a big step toward the legislation becoming a reality.

The only thing holding up passage in the House has been the assurances requested by progressives that both bills be voted on at the same time.  With the news that both bills will be coming to the floor on Tuesday, the progressives have had their condition met and will vote to pass the bills.

The arrival of both bills on the House floor is also a signal that the Senate has agreed on the text of a bill that will be supported by Sens. Manchin and Sinema.

The long and winding road to get President Biden’s agenda passed through congress looks to be coming to an end.