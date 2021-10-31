Rep. Reuben Gallego Calls Lindsey Graham A Hypocrite, A Liar, And A Coward

Rep. Reuben Gallego called Sen. Lindsey Graham a hypocrite, a liar, and a coward all rolled into one person.

Video:

Rep. Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) describes Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to @Acosta "Lindsey Graham is a hypocrite, a liar, and a coward all wrapped into one human being. " pic.twitter.com/YD8zykZXgF — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 31, 2021

Rep.Gallego reacted to Jim Acosta reading him The Washington Post’s account of Lindsey Graham’s behavior during the 1/6 attack by saying:

Lindsey Graham is a hypocrite, a liar and a coward all wrapped into one human being. You know, he was a person that was actually part of the problem leading up to the election, taking part in all the conspiracy theories, saying that the election could have possibly been stolen. So he is part of the problem, and a lot of these other politicians that, you know, hide behind the Capitol Police and hid behind Capitol Police on January 6th and afterward turned on them are part of the problem and are going to continue being part of the problem.

It extends out to everything else. The fact we still see some of these former Trump, you know, White House officials on TV as if they didn’t participate in an almost coup of this country, you see them on corporate boards all across this country. You know, we really need to shut them down in all avenues because what they did is horrendous, and the fact that we — and I say “We” as a society — pretend that everything’s fine is only going to cause this to actually happen again and maybe even be successful.

Progressive groups are attempting to recruit Rep. Gallego to challenge Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the 2024 Democratic primary and it is easy to understand why. Sinema makes every decision through a filter of personal political ambition, while Gallego is speaking from a core belief in right and wrong.

Rarely has Lindsey Graham been described in such blunt terms, but Graham has shown nothing but hypocrisy, falsehood, and cowardice since he latched on to Donald Trump after John McCain died.

Gallego made it clear that people like Lindsey Graham are what is wrong with Congress.