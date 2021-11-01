Lindsey Graham Says Nothing After His 1/6 Hypocrisy And Cowardice Is Exposed

Sen. Graham has made no statement about a report that he urged Capitol Police officers to shoot Trump terrorists on 1/6.

The Washington Post reported:

The Senate and House leaders also had been evacuated by Capitol Police and taken to an undisclosed location, but many lawmakers remained in their chambers for a few minutes before they were led to safety in the Hart Senate Office Building.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham was irate that senators were forced to flee their own chamber. He yelled at the Senate sergeant-at-arms. “What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them.” The South Carolina senator was adamant. “We give you guns for a reason,” he repeated. “Use them.”

Lindsey Graham has had no response to The Post’s report.

Graham has only tweeted to wish Jen Psaki well after she was diagnosed with COVID:

Wishing @PressSec Jen Psaki a full and complete recovery from COVID-19. https://t.co/wO9NYYD0GS — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 1, 2021

If the report wasn’t accurate, Graham could have tweeted a denial. Instead, he has said nothing, which means that Lindsey Graham probably did want the Capitol Police to shoot Donald Trump’s supporters.

On Sunday, Rep. Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) called Graham a hypocrite, a liar, and a coward, all rolled into one person.

The silence coming from Sen. Graham is the only answer that the American people need to hear.

Lindsey Graham is too scared, to tell the truth, so he has gone silent in the face of overwhelming evidence that he called for the police to gun down Capitol insurrectionists.