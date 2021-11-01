Lock Him Up: Mike Flynn Tried To Blackmail Election Officials Into Reinstating Trump

860 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Mike Flynn’s treasonous crime spree against America took another turn as his blackmail plot against elected officials was outed by a Pennsylvania candidate.

Republican US Senate Candidate Everett Stern Laid Out Flynn’s Blackmail Plot

Video of Stern’s press conference:

Stern claimed that people connected to Flynn’s Patriot Caucus group tried to hire his intelligence firm Tactical Rabbit to, “They wanted to gather intelligence on senators, judges, congressmen, state reps, to move them towards the audit. The word ‘move’ was emphasized tremendously. It was clear to me what they wanted was not traditional opposition research — what they wanted was to extort and to literally move people towards the audit with dirt.”

Stern said that was coming forward as a citizen who was concerned about the threat against democracy.

Flynn’s group also claimed to have the help of people in foreign and domestic intelligence in their plot to blackmail election officials.

Flynn’s Blackmail Plot Happened In 2021

This plot didn’t happen right after the election. It happened earlier this year. Flynn is of the belief that he can get Trump reinstalled into office, but the point is to undermine democracy to pave the way for a coup in 2024.

On Memorial Day weekend, Mike Flynn called for an armed coup against the US government. Flynn is a dangerous threat to democracy, who would still be in prison if not for a Trump pardon.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro must investigate Stern’s allegations, and the Department of Justice needs to take action because Mike Flynn poses an immediate threat to democracy.