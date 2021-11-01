Southwest Investigating Pilot Who Signed Off with “Let’s Go Brandon” Code

655 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

“Let’s go Brandon” serves as an expletive directed directly at President Joe Biden. It is a substitute for “F*** Jo Biden” and arose in a way that could only be associated with pure and proud MAGA culture. A Southwest Airline pilot, on a flight from Houston to Albuquerque, signed off with the phrase over the weekend, according to numerous outlets including CNN, Southwest is now investigating the incident.

For reasons passing understanding, college football fans, confined primarily to the southeastern U.S., started yelling “F*** Joe Biden” months ago as a chant before games. The chant evolved to “Let’s Go Brandon” in a bizarre incident as reported by IBD:

The phrase began circulating in early October, when an NBC Sports reporter interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at the Alabama Talladega Superspeedway. During the interview, the crowd was heard shouting, “[Expletive] Joe Biden.”

However, the reporter thought the audience was showing their support for the driver. “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’” the reporter said at the time.

One could easily argue that most of the crowd actually was yelling “let’s go Brandon.” Regardless, none of this would matter, at all, but for one important point.

MAGA culture, indeed the MAGA cult, often seems to exist to serve no greater function than “triggering the libs.” As president, Trump enraged the left with outrageous behavior, and the bullying MAGAs couldn’t get enough. The “trigger” was a big middle finger to our “PC” efforts, a perfect response to being asked to respect LGBTQ friends or any other marginalized group.

But Trump isn’t president anymore and the MAGAs have to work a little harder to trigger the libs. They are addicts now and not giving that high up. The refusal to vaccinate themselves is a political statement that enrages common-sense centrist and “leftists,”, which serves as another (relatively) low risk “f-you” to liberals. And now, “Let’s Go Biden” has been heard on the floor of the House of Representatives, a Ted Cruz tweet, and – apparently, on a Southwest flight, said with one purpose in mind:

Associated Press reporter Colleen Long, who was on the flight, revealed the pilot used the phrase as his sign-off greeting. The comment resulted in audible gasps from passengers.

And that was the entire point, the trigger, the audible gasps. Southwest has made a lot of noise about inclusiveness, and investigations. They likely will follow up on the matter, take it seriously, and punish the pilot. After all, they want to sell as many seats as possible.. But the meme itself is here to stay, at least, until the MAGAs find it tired and find a new “trigger.”

