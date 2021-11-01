Trump Issues Statement Backing Virginia GOP Nominee Glenn Youngkin

Former President Donald Trump has issued a statement backing Virginia GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin in the gubernatorial race just one day before Virginians head to the polls.

“The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other,” Trump said.

He added: “Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education.”

Youngkin’s opponent, Terry McAuliffe, the former Governor of Virginia who is the Democratic nominee in the race to replace incumbent Democrart Ralph Northam, recently accused Youngkin of using a “racist dog whistle” when a woman who advocated to ban Toni Morrison’s book Beloved from schools appeared in an ad Youngkin released last month.

“In the final week of this race, Glenn Youngkin has doubled down on the same divisive culture wars that have fueled his campaign from the very beginning,” McAuliffe said in a statement. “Youngkin’s closing message of book banning and silencing esteemed Black authors is a racist dog whistle designed to gin up support from the most extreme elements of his party — mainly his top endorser and surrogate, Donald Trump.”

Although McAuliffe’s statement drew the clearest comparison between Youngkin and Trump yet, Trump has insisted that the media is trying to portray him and Youngkin as at odds because they want to suppress the Republican vote in Virginia. There is no evidence that this is the case.