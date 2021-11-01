Washington Post Refuses To Publish Trump Response To Their 1/6 Investigation

The Washington Post decided not to publish Trump’s response to their three-part 1/6 investigation because it was unrelated and inflammatory.
The Washington Post wrote about Trump’s response:
The Post provided Trump a list of 37 findings reported as part of its investigation. His spokesman Taylor Budowich provided a lengthy written response that included series of unrelated, inflammatory claims that The Post is not publishing in full.
In response to the investigation’s findings, Budowich said that the former president “greatly objected” to all of them. He disputed The Post’s investigation as “fake news” and falsely cast people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as “agitators not associated with President Trump.” The statement repeated Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.
Journalists Are Under No Obligation To Reprint False And Unrelated Information Disguised As Responses
Journalists who act as stenographers and run anything that they are handed as a response are not doing their jobs. For years, Donald Trump has used the rules and ethical codes of journalism to create a platform for his divisive and false statements.
Trump and Republicans want journalists who do nothing more than act as a megaphone for lies.
The journalists that play along in exchange for access are undermining democracy and betraying the American people.
The Washington Post and its profit margin are addicted to Trump, but for once they put the good of the country and their profession ahead of profit and refused to run Trump’s dangerous and unrelated response.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association