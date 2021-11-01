Washington Post Refuses To Publish Trump Response To Their 1/6 Investigation

In response to the investigation’s findings, Budowich said that the former president “greatly objected” to all of them. He disputed The Post’s investigation as “fake news” and falsely cast people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as “agitators not associated with President Trump.” The statement repeated Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

Journalists Are Under No Obligation To Reprint False And Unrelated Information Disguised As Responses

Journalists who act as stenographers and run anything that they are handed as a response are not doing their jobs. For years, Donald Trump has used the rules and ethical codes of journalism to create a platform for his divisive and false statements.

Trump and Republicans want journalists who do nothing more than act as a megaphone for lies.

The journalists that play along in exchange for access are undermining democracy and betraying the American people.

The Washington Post and its profit margin are addicted to Trump, but for once they put the good of the country and their profession ahead of profit and refused to run Trump’s dangerous and unrelated response.