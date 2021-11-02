Hypocrite Mike Pence Claims He Took Inspiration from James Madison When He Certified the Election

Vice President Mike Pence claimed he took inspiration from former President James Madison when he certified President Joe Biden’s election win on January 6.

Pence made the claim in an interview with CNN. He also cited the Bible, saying, “Psalm 15 says he who keeps his oath even when it hurts.”

Pence was presiding over the Electoral College count in Congress when a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to stop certification of the election results. Spurred by Trump’s lies that the election was fraudulent, they engaged in violence with the Capitol Police. Five people died that day.

Even though it’s become clear that many in the crowd were searching for Pence and threatened to hang him from a makeshift gallows outside, Pence has continued to suggest that the election was fraudulent despite all evidence to the contrary.

“I continue to share those concerns and I support efforts in states to improve voter integrity as has been done in places like Georgia and Arizona and elsewhere,” Pence said.

Trump recently praised Pence for lying about January 6 after Pence appeared on Fox News and accused the media of focusing on “one day in January.”

“Vice President Mike Pence’s statement during his interview with the great Sean Hannity very much destroys and discredits the Unselect Committees Witch Hunt on the events of January 6th,” Trump said in a statement. “It will continue anyways, however, because the Fake News doesn’t want to focus on Afghanistan, Russia, Taiwan and China, the Border, inflation, and a failing economy.”

During his appearance on Fox, Pence said that the media is focused on January 6 to “distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda.”

“They want to use that one day to try to demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported us in 2016 and 2020 but for our part, I truly believe we all ought to remain completely focused on the future,” Pence said at the time.