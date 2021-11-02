QAnon Cultists Disappointed After JFK Jr. Doesn’t Return From The Dead To Be Trump’s Running Mate

QAnon cult members flocked to the site of JFK’s assassination in Dallas because they believed that JFK Jr. was going to return to be Trump’s 2024 running mate.

Rolling Stone captured the conspiracy:

The renaissance of JFK Jr. is an increasingly popular cornerstone of the QAnon conspiracy theory, though it has historically been something of a fringe belief in the movement. The theory postulates that JFK Jr. has been in hiding for years and will eventually reveal himself as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election, a belief that stems from a poster claiming to be JFK Jr. who contributed to an 8chan thread in 2018.

Some proponents of the theory also believe that Vincent Fusca, a former sales manager in Pittsburgh, is secretly JFK Jr. in disguise, despite the fact that Fusca is inches shorter (and honestly, considerably less good-looking) than John F. Kennedy Jr. QAnon influencer Juan O. Savin has also been “suspected” to be JFK Jr. in “disguise.” Platforms like Etsy and Amazon have also been called out for selling merch promoting the idea that JFK Jr. is still alive and will return as Trump’s running mate, and many supporters at the Dealey Plaza event were photographed wearing such merch.

JFK Jr. Remains Deceased And Is Not Joining Trump’s Ticket

It is easy to make fun of QAnon cultists, but there is one key point that must be taken seriously. These people are allowed to vote, and their vote counts as much as yours, so while it is easy to mock them, these are the people who also help to decide who is leading the country.

The QAnon cult is not going away after Trump’s defeat. If anything, they have become more radical after their king was kicked off of his throne by Joe Biden.

These people are a dangerous threat to the nation who are entirely out of touch with reality. There can be no bipartisan consensus in American politics when one party harbors a cult that believes that a Trump/zombie John F. Kennedy Jr. ticket could happen.

America isn’t just two different countries. It is becoming two different planets.