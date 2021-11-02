Sen. Josh Hawley Finds A New Low By Saying That The ‘Left’ Wants A World Beyond Masculinity

Yet again, we see an example of a MAGA Republican explaining why white, heterosexual, Christian men are the most marginalized group in this country.

On Monday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said:

“The left want to define traditional masculinity as toxic. They want to define the traditional masculine virtues – things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness – as a danger to society.

“Can we be surprised that after years of being told that they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness and pornography and video games?…

… “For centuries, lovers of liberty have praised these qualities as the highest standard of manhood. That’s not to say that women don’t possess them. But it is to say that these virtues are the bright side of the aggression and competitiveness and independence that psychologists, no less than philosophers, have long observed in men. Assertiveness and independence are strengths when used to protect and empower others.”

Josh Hawley says more men today are watching porn and playing video games because their masculinity has been criticized. pic.twitter.com/R0eXdRSYNT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 1, 2021

Hawley’s comments set off a firestorm within Democratic ranks and feminists of all genders (or no gender), with Twitter nearly burning to the ground as the actual Left responded.

Most noted that Hawley associated qualities and character found in any gender, or no gender, depending on one’s views. Others pointed out the irony in Hawley stating that the “bright side” of aggression and competitiveness, “long observed in men” has also long been defined by men and judged from a man’s point of view. Moreover, being a man doesn’t make one an expert in “men” or masculinity:

If Josh Hawley is an expert on masculinity then I’d like to take a few minutes to share my thoughts on quantum physics. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) November 1, 2021

The MAGA lament that the left seeks to de-masculinize society is nothing more than another attempt to keep everyone “in their place,” meaning women at home or at a typewriter, gays in the closet, Black Americans subservient, and immigrants unwanted, while the white man enjoys his birthright on top.

As a great many on Twitter retorted, Hawley’s call to “return” to celebrating masculinity is much more a demand that women return to their “traditional” place in society, one in which women are inferior, judged by their attractiveness, not valued for their intellectual ability or drive and – more generally, not having a seat at the top, wherever decisions get made.

It took a lot of brave, assertive, and independent women to drag society to where it stands today and there is still a long way to go before we can look at our daughters and say, “You can do anything,” without secretly knowing it will be harder. But feminists of every gender won’t allow Josh Hawley, nor his definition of masculinity to stand in the way.

Some on Twitter used Hawley’s statement to put Hawley back in his place, a joke of a serious senator

Josh Hawley claims that porn and video games are linked to men's diminished masculinity. That’s funny, because I watch porn and play video games and I’ve never once questioned my masculinity. 🤔 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 1, 2021