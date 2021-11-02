Study: Breitbart Among Ten Publishers Playing Huge Role in Climate Denial

According to a new study from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), Breitbart is among ten publishers playing a huge role in climate denial on the internet and is responsible for 70% of the content on the topic.

One example featured in the report was an article from Breitbart in March suggesting the Green New Deal would lead to nationwide lockdowns if implemented.

“Every major environmental figure [and] climate activist has praised the COVID [coronavirus] lockdowns as essentially a model for what we should be doing with climate,” a portion of the article reads.

CCDH refers to these publishers as “The Toxic Ten.” You can read the full report HERE.

The list of publications comprise fringe websites on the far-right:

Breitbart

The Western Journal

Newsmax

Townhall Media

Media Research Center

The Washington Times

The Federalist Papers

The Daily Wire

Russian State Media (rt.com and sputniknews.com)

The Patriot Post

“When you put it all together, you’ve got these two industries, Big Oil and Big Tech, and they are the two industries that pose the greatest threat to the survival of our species,” said Imran Ahmed, chief executive of CCDH.