Republicans Filibuster The John Lewis Voting Rights Act

More than 40 Senate Republicans filibustered and blocked debate from beginning on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Republicans Refuse To Allow Debate On The Voting Rights Act

Before the vote Majority Leader Schumer said:

Again, the preclearance provisions that are being updated in today’s bill have long been supported by both sides of the aisle, repeatedly. The Voting Rights Act, which originally instituted them, has been updated five times in the last half-century, under both Republican and Democratic presidents and with votes from both sides. This has always been a bipartisan issue in the past.

It should be no different today—and I commit to my Republican colleagues that we will have a full-fledged debate process here on the floor, where our colleagues can offer germane amendments and voice what concerns they may have.

I hope more members on the other side of the aisle follow in Senator Murkowski’s example. Senate Republicans shouldn’t be afraid of merely starting debate on an issue we’ve long debated and long supported in the past.

But crossing their arms and squelching any opportunity for progress is unacceptable. If Republicans have different ideas on how to achieve a stronger democracy, they owe it to the American people to come forward and debate their ideas.

Democratic Voters Want A Voting Rights Bill

As the Senate endlessly tinkers with infrastructure, what their voters really want is a bill to protect voting rights.

Leader Schumer was correct. The Republican obstruction is not acceptable.

It is past time for Democrats in the Senate to get their act together, carve out the filibuster, and pass a voting rights bill.

The vote on Wednesday was another step in Sen. Schumer’s plan to prove to Sens. Manchin and Sinema that Republicans will never work with them on voting rights.

Push is coming to shove, and if Democrats want to keep their Senate majority, they need to pass a voting rights bill.