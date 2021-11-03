Trump Claims Youngkin Would Have Lost VA Governor Race “Without MAGA”

Former President Donald Trump claimed that Republican Glenn Youngkin, who was declared the winner in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, would have lost the race by a significant margin had he not leaned into support from Trump and his MAGA contingent.

“I’ve heard Virginia is blue, but I’ve never believed it was blue,” Trump said during an interview on local radio in Virginia on Wednesday morning. “Without MAGA he would have lost by 15 points, more … instead of giving us credit they say, ‘oh he’s more popular than [Trump].'”

Trump had issued a statement backing Youngkin ahead of yesterday’s election.

“The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other,” Trump said.

He added: “Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education.”

After Youngkin won, Trump began to take credit for the victory, too.

“I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have been close to winning,” the former president said in a statement. “The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before.”