Watch Ted Cruz Humiliate Himself As His John Kerry Jet Mockery Backfires

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tried to mock John Kerry for flying on a private jet to the climate summit, by bragging that none of the Senate Republicans at the press conference had a private jet, only to find out that Sen. Rob Portman does.

Video:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slams John Kerry for flying to the climate conference in a private jet. He gleefully points out that no Republican on the stage has a private jet — before being informed that Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) indeed has one. pic.twitter.com/JbTe6Krd0u — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2021

Cruz said, “John Kerry has a private jet that has flown dozens of times this past year all around the country. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have a private jet. I don’t believe any of the people on this stage have their own private jet.”

Cruz gets corrected, “Portman does.”

His talking point ended faster than his trip to Cancun as Texans were freezing to death due to a power outage.

Sen. Cruz is pretty much a daily self-own. He is going to run for president again in 2024, and he is completely desperate to elevate himself.

One would think that Ted Cruz would actually check to see that none of the people that he is sharing the stage with actually had a private jet before he took the stage.

Ted Cruz is not only the most unlikeable person in the Senate, and that is saying a lot considering that Rand “I got beat up by neighbor” Paul also works there, he is also unprepared and a human gaffe machine.

Ted Cruz should never be president.