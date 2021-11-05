This Is What Republicans Are Scared Of: Biden Perfectly Explains Build Back Better In 2 Sentences

ADVERTISING

During a statement on the new jobs numbers, President Biden did what Republicans fear most. He explained Build Back Better in two easy sentences.

Video:

Biden explains Build Back Better in two sentences, "The build back better framework lowers your bills for health care, child care, prescription drugs, and preschool. And families get a tax cut." pic.twitter.com/SYZfwG3hbM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 5, 2021

President Biden said, “That’s because the Build Back Better framework lowers your bills for health care, child care, prescription drugs, and preschool. And families get a tax cut.”

That little clear message is what scares Republicans because BBB is easy to understand. It is a bill for families, working people, kids, and our elders. It will save you money and, for many Americans, cut their taxes. It creates millions of jobs, fights climate change, and lowers the deficit.

Once this bill is passed and signed into law, Democrats can run on Republicans wanting to take away their childcare, healthcare, and tax cuts.

Republicans had it easy when Democrats were fighting among themselves, but all that is about to change, and it starts with the House votes on Friday.