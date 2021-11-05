Traitor Marjorie Taylor Greene Granted Permission to Visit Capitol Rioters in Jail

ADVERTISING

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been granted permission to visit Capitol rioters in jail.

The D.C. Department of Corrections allowed Greene to enter the D.C. Department of Corrections to visit them.

“My staff and I are writing a full report this morning on our 3+ hour long tour,” Greene wrote on Twitter earlier this morning. “I’ve never seen human suffering like I witnessed last night.”

She added: “While some were shown to us in seemingly beneficial programs, others were in tortuous lockdown.”

“It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men who[se] eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them,” she added later, saying that they “are suffering greatly.”

The extent of Greene’s involvement in planning the January 6 insurrection, which took place after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to delay the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win, has become clearer following a bombshell report from Rolling Stone.

On Sunday, October 24, Rolling Stone published an article stating several supporters of former President Trump who helped plan the insurrection had multiple planning sessions with senior White House staffers and Republican members of Congress.

Sources who spoke to the magazine said they met with several of the more prominent Trump supporters in Congress, including Representatives Paul Gosar (Arizona), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Madison Cawthorn (North Carolina), and Greene herself.