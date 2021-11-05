William Barr Causes Project Veritas To Get Raided By The FBI For Stealing Biden Diary

ADVERTISING

The F.B.I. has raided Project Veritas in connection with the theft of Ashley Biden’s diary.

The New York Times reported:

Federal agents in New York conducted the court-ordered searches on Thursday — one in New York City and one in suburban Westchester County — at places linked to people who had worked with the group and its leader, James O’Keefe, according to two of the people briefed on the events. The investigation is being handled by F.B.I. agents and federal prosecutors in Manhattan who work on public corruption matters, the people said.

….

The Justice Department, then led by Attorney General William P. Barr, opened an investigation into the matter shortly after a representative of the Biden family reported to federal authorities in October 2020 that several of Ms. Biden’s personal items had been stolen in a burglary, according to two people briefed on the matter.

This isn’t Biden political prosecution, misuse of the D.O.J., or anything else that the right might claim. The investigation was opened during the Trump administration by former Attorney General William Barr.

Project Veritas leader James O’Keefe has a criminal record associated with his political activities, but potential burglary is a step up, even for him.

Republicans were desperate to do anything to keep Trump in power in 2020. Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani could be looking at criminal charges for his scheme to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter and Joe Biden.

Without Trump around to protect them, the deep criminality of the Republican Party is coming into full view.