Kevin McCarthy Humiliated After 13 House Republicans Vote For Infrastructure

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suffered the ultimate humiliation after 13 House Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill.

The 13 House Republicans who voted for the bill were Rep. Don Bacon; of Nebraska; Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York; Don Young of Alaska; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Fred Upton of Michigan; Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith of New Jersey; Andrew Garbarino, John Katko and Tom Reed of New York; Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; and David McKinley of West Virginia.

Kevin McCarthy Was Humiliated And Exposed

National Review is calling to Kevin McCarthy to be removed from leadership, “Every Republican who voted for this monstrosity who is not already retiring should be primaried and defeated by candidates who will actually resist the Left-wing agenda. Those who are retiring should be shamed for the rest of their lives. It also is not too soon to be asking whether Representative Kevin McCarthy should be ousted from leadership for his inability to keep his caucus together on such a crucial vote. “

Kevin McCarthy is already showing that if Republicans take back the House, he is too weak and meaningless to lead them. McCarthy couldn’t keep his caucus together on a crucial vote. Democrats would have come up with the three votes that they needed even if 13 Republicans didn’t cross over, but it was important for McCarthy to show that he could lead, and he fell flat on his face.

It was a significant victory for Democrats, but a total humiliation for Kevin McCarthy that was an omen of things to come for the Republican Party.