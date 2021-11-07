Eric Swalwell Demolishes Ted Cruz For Attacking Big Bird

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attacked Big Bird for promoting the safety of the COVID vaccine, and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had the perfect response.

Rep. Cruz tweeted:

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

The Big Bird tweet didn’t encourage kids to get vaccinated but told children that vaccines are safe. Promoting the safety of vaccines is now considered government propaganda by Republicans.

Ted Cruz is vaccinated.

Eric Swalwell Responded to Cruz’s attack on Big Bird

Rep. Swalwell replied to Sen. Cruz:

Imagine coming down harder on a fictional bird than the man who called your wife ugly. https://t.co/PFmd1BbPrS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 7, 2021

Donald Trump not only called Cruz’s wife ugly but also accused his father of killing JFK. Ted Cruz responded to these attacks on his family by endorsing Donald Trump and defending him for four years.

Cruz let Donald Trump insult his family, but a Sesame Street character telling kids that vaccines are safe is something that the senator from Texas will not tolerate.

Big Bird has more credibility and is more qualified to be president than Ted Cruz.

Sen. Cruz sold himself out to Donald Trump in the hope to one day be president, but what he doesn’t understand is that he will now forever be destined to serve Trump.

Cruz is forever trapped on Trumpian Street, while Big Bird has shown the integrity needed to be president.