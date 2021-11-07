Rudy Giuliani Admits That He Never Checked To See If His Election Fraud Claims Were True

Rudy Giuliani admitted in a taped deposition that he never bothered to verify his claims of election fraud.

Video:

Here is video of Rudy Giuliani's deposition in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit where he admits that he never checked to see if his claims of election fraud were true. pic.twitter.com/etVqXzyvjD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 7, 2021

In the deposition taped in August in the Dominion Voting systems lawsuit, Giuliani said we had a report that the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic somewhere in the mid-teens, you know, 20, 13, 14, whatever, went down to Venezuela for a get-to-know meeting with Maduro so they could demonstrate to Maduro the kind of vote fixing they did for Chavez. “



Trump’s former lawyer was asked, “You say the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic?”

Giuliani answered, “Yes, that’s what I was told. Before the press conference I was told about it. Sometimes I go and look myself online when stuff comes up. This time I didn’t have the time to do it. It’s not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that is given to me. Otherwise, you’re never going to write a story. You’re never going to come to a conclusion. “

The Big Lie Was Based On Rudy Giuliani Lying

Giuliani never fact-checked his information, which means that the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump is based on nothing more than Rudy Giuliani making things up. Republicans have used this lie to steal voting rights from millions of Americans, but Rudy Giuliani was too busy trying to write the story of election fraud to check and see if the actually was any election fraud.

The biggest assault on voting rights in nearly six decades was all made up.

Rudy Giuliani is probably heading to prison, but he is the man who lit the match that led to the political forest fire that could destroy voting rights in the United States.

Support Real Journalists Who Aren’t Afraid To Call Out The Lies

Donate to PoliticusUSA: