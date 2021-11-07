Special Grand Jury To Be Impaneled To Investigate Trump For Racketeering

While the Manhattan grand jury gets all of the attention, the DA in Fulton County, GA is preparing to impanel a special grand jury to investigate Trump’s election interference as racketeering.
Trump Facing Racketeering Investigation In Georgia
A special grand jury, which by Georgia statute would include 16 to 23 members, could focus solely on the potential case against Mr. Trump and his allies. Ms. Willis is likely to soon take the step, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deliberations, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the decision is not final. Though such a jury could issue subpoenas, Ms. Willis would need to return to a regular grand jury to seek criminal indictments.
…
Ms. Willis has said a racketeering charge is on the table. Such cases are often associated with prosecutions of mob bosses, using the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, and Georgia has its own state version of the law.
Trump And His Allies Are On Tape Pressuring Georgia Election Officials
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association