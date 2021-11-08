Jim Jordan Could Be Out Of Congress As Proposed Ohio Map Removes His Seat

A proposed redistricting map of Ohio would consolidate Rep. Jim Jordan’s district with that of Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, virtually kicking Jordan out of the House.

FoxNews.com reported:

Allies of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan are furious with the state Senate GOP for potentially putting the prominent House Republican’s seat on the line in a proposed redistricting map, Fox News has learned.

….

Kevin Eichinger, a spokesperson for the Jordan campaign, suggested the proposed map was an attempt to draw the congressman out of his seat.

Jordan Is Freaking Out Because He Would Be Moved Into A Heavily Democratic District

If the proposed map is finalized, Jordan would have no chance because he would have to run in a new district mostly made up of the city of Columbus, where the seat is currently held by Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty.

Joe Biden got 70% of the vote in the district in 2020, and Beatty did even better than Biden with 70.8% support.

If this is the new map, Rep. Jordan would be toast. His odds of winning the seat, while not zero, would be very low.

Jordan’s campaign is accusing Republican leaders of trying to get rid of him and vowing to run for reelection. Rep. Jordan is free to run, but his is clearly a seat that the Ohio Republican Party has deemed not worth protecting.