President Biden Has Big Bird’s Back After Republican Attack

President Biden is defending the lovable and iconic Big Bird after Republicans attacked the Sesame Street character for saying vaccines are safe.

Sen. Ted Cruz was outraged that Big Bird told children that vaccines are safe:

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

Luckily, Big Bird has an important friend in the Oval Office:

Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021

Republicans Didn’t Notice, But Big Bird Has Been Pro-Vaccine For A Long Time

In May, Big Bird and other Sesame Street characters, including Cookie Monster and Elmo, starred in a COVID-19 vaccine PSA:

Our friends Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and the rest of the @sesamestreet gang are here to remind us to get vaccinated. We’re proud to have worked with @AdCouncil to bring to life this important message – and catchy tune!

……#covid #covid19 #vaccine #psa #marketing pic.twitter.com/E9krfzxv4z — DEFINITION 6 (@DEFINITION6) May 10, 2021

Big Bird has been telling kids about the safety of vaccines since the year Ted Cruz was born:

In this classic episode of Sesame Street, Big Bird and a terrifying-looking Mr. Snuffleupagus get vaccines! Seems strangely topical, no? https://t.co/iPyshgv9ds pic.twitter.com/Mi6KW8BplE — ToughPigs: Muppet Fans Who Grew Up (@ToughPigs) March 26, 2020

The idea might seem silly on its surface, but Republicans are attacking a beloved character of children’s educational television for a reason.

Ted Cruz and others are trying to make Big Bird a part of their culture war. Republicans have warped public health and safety into a cultural issue. The GOP is trying to make Big Bird a battlefield in their culture war, but Joe Biden has Big Bird’s back and isn’t about to let some craven anti-vaccine bullies smear a children’s character who is only being used to help keep kids safe from COVID.

The vast majority of Americans stand with Big Bird on the COVID vaccine.