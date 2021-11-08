Trump Hints He Will Announce Presidential Run After Midterm Elections

Former President Donald Trump hinted he would announce a presidential run after next year’s midterm elections, which will determine if Democrats manage to retain control of both chambers of the legislature.

“I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see,” Trump told Fox News. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms.”

“It doesn’t mean I will,” he said. “It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made.”

Trump adde that “a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run.”

Trump’s advisers have previously instructed him to wait before he makes an official announcement confirming his candidacy.

According to a Washington Post report, which cited individuals familiar with the discussions, advisers who have told the impatient Trump he has to wait before making an announcement are nervous that an early announcement would mobilize Democrats and increase voter turnout.

The Washington Post reported that “Advisers also argued that he could be more effective electing like-minded Republicans next year if he was not an official candidate himself.”

“The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t win back the House or Senate,” said one person familiar with the conversations.