Adam Schiff Tears Kevin McCarthy Apart For Refusing To Punish Rep. Paul Gosar

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) pointed out that McCarthy will punish Republicans for voting for infrastructure but not for inciting violence.

Rep. Schiff tweeted:

There was a time when making light of murdering a colleague would elicit unified outrage. But not in McCarthy’s GOP. In McCarthy’s GOP they want to punish members who voted for infrastructure. That’s right, infrastructure. But condoning violence — that’s A-okay. It’s sick. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 9, 2021

Rep. Schiff was referring to Rep. Gosar’s tweet of an animated video showing him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and swinging swords at President Biden.

Gosar is one of the 1/6 coup plotters who worked with insurrectionists and the Trump administration to plan the attack. However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is planning to take no action against Gosar, but he is going to let his caucus attempt to punish the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Gosar, just like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, should not be serving in Congress.

If Democrats and Independents need more motivation to go out and vote next November, consider that coup plotters such as Gosar and Greene will be in the House majority if the Republicans win in 2022.

Domestic terrorist sympathizers will be making US policy. They will definitely try to impeach President Biden and Vice President Harris, and America’s democracy will face the challenge of those who are openly plotting its destruction holding political power.`