Virginia Made A Terrible Mistake: Now That He’s Won Glenn Youngkin Publicly Supports Trump’s Coup

While speaking at a fundraising dinner, Virginia Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin told attendees that the real insurrection was Election Day 2020.

Maggie Haberman tweeted:

Folks focusing on the Youngkin comments are missing that he told a group of lawmakers who were threatened by rioters in the Capitol that the “real” insurrection was Nov 3. And there were some cheers. https://t.co/mr95xCMEI1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2021

Youngkin has shown his true colors right after election day. He isn’t a moderate in fleece that he campaigned on. He’s a Trump clone, and he will have ample sway over how the 2024 presidential election is conducted in Virginia.

It didn’t take for those Virginia voters who either didn’t show up to vote or flipped from Biden to Youngkin to see that they made a big mistake.

For the next four years, a state that was a ten-point win for Joe Biden in 2020 is stuck with a Trump clone. Glenn Youngkin was never what he sold to voters, and now that the ballots have been counted and he has won, Youngkin can show the nation who he really is.