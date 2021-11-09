Mitch McConnell Calls Biden Infrastructure Win A Godsend

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell claims to oppose the Biden agenda but he praised the infrastructure bill as a godsend.

Mitch McConnell Calls Biden Infrastructure Bill A Godsend

Video:

Here is Mitch McConnell calling Biden's infrastructure bill, "A godsend for Kentucky." pic.twitter.com/90gyf9Z1ZQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 9, 2021

McConnell said when he was told that Kentucky’s infrastructure was graded a C, “I’m surprised we even got a C. We have a lot of infrastructure needs, both in rural areas and with big bridges. It’s a godsend for Kentucky.”

Sen. McConnell was one of the 19 Republican Senators who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure, but his quote that the bill will be a godsend will be played in Democratic ads all through the 2022 midterm election.

Republicans are selling President Biden as the man who is destroying the country, but when they go back home, they sing a different song, as they all want some of the credit, but Joe Biden’s transformative accomplishment.

Even Mitch McConnell can’t hide the fact that what Biden and the Democrats accomplished will be good for America and help to build an even stronger nation.

The infrastructure bill will be a godsend to cities and small towns all across the country, and Democrats will be running on it every step of the way until all of the votes are counted in 2022.