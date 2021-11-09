Radio Host Joe Madison Announces He Will Go on Hunger Strike Until Congress Passes Voting Rights Legislation

Joe Madison, host of SiriusXM Urban View, announced he will go on a hunger strike until Congress passes significant voting rights legislation that has languished for months.

“As a political protest, I am beginning a hunger strike today by abstaining from eating any solid food until Congress passes, and President Biden signs, the Freedom to Vote Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” he announced on his show. “And I repeat, just as food is necessary to sustain life, the right to vote is necessary to sustain democracy.”

“It is what drives me and inspires me,” he continued. “So I have begun this hunger strike, I should say this, in solidarity — let me repeat, in solidarity — with all those who are calling on Congress and the President of the United States to protect our voting rights.”

You can hear Madison’s announcement in the video below.

Madison’s announcement comes after Senate Republicans blocked the chamber from starting debate on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.