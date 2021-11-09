Stephen Miller Is Scared As He Refuses To Answer 1/6 Committee Subpoena Question

Stephen Miller showed up on Fox News from what looked like a graveyard and refused to answer when asked if he would comply with the 1/6 Committee subpoena.

Video:

Stephen Miller dodges questions about if he will comply with a subpoena from the Jan 6 committee pic.twitter.com/eFcsr3vAVj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2021

Laura Ingraham asked Miller about the subpoena, and he did quite the white power soft shoe routine, “Well, I haven’t received any documents or any communications at all, but what I’ll say is this, it’s just an attempt, and you know this as well as anybody, to distract from the horrific failures of the Biden presidency.”

Miller learned from Steve Bannon publicly talking about not complying with the subpoena and getting charged with criminal contempt, not to say out loud that he will not be complying with the subpoena.

Miller’s answer also reveals that the Trump crowd is scared of the investigation and the committee. If Miller really thought that the committee had no teeth, he would have bragged about having no intention of complying with the subpoena.

The fact that he dodged the question suggests that the Trumpers are running scared. They know that Trump lost his executive privilege case. They know that the legal options for running out the clock until a new Congress is seated are fading fast.

Trump isn’t around to protect them anymore, so we are seeing something from the likes of Stephen Miller that we haven’t seen before.

Stephen Miller is scared.