Jim Jordan Better Start Remembering When He Talked To Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) better have a surge of clarity after a judge ruled against Trump’s bid to hide documents from the 1/6 Committee.

Trump implicated Jim Jordan in his coup plot by name, and since that time, Jordan has suddenly been unable to remember when he talked to the former president on January 6th. It took seven months for Jordan to admit that he talked to Trump on the day of the Capitol attack, but his memory suddenly became fuzzy about when the conversation took place.

Independent reports later confirmed that Jordan had multiple calls with Trump on the day our government was attacked by Trump and his supporters.

The 1/6 Committee is about to get the Trump White House documents after a judge ruled against Trump’s executive privilege claim.

Trump quickly appealed the decision. He will lose the appeal, and one should not be surprised if the Supreme Court refuses to take the case because there is no unsettled legal question in Trump’s claim.

All of this is very bad news for Rep. Jim Jordan, who has been covering for Trump for months. It is unclear what amount of detail will be in the White House documents, but there will be call logs. Those logs will show which members of Congress Trump talked to before, during, and after the attack.

Jim Jordan better get his memory back because the Ohio Congressman’s role in the 1/6 attack could soon be revealed.