Chris Christie Pulls No Punches in Reminding Trump That He Lost Election to Biden

During an interview with Axios, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) criticized former President Donald Trump over his refusal to accept that he lost the 2020 general election to President Joe Biden. Christie’s statements came in response to a statement Trump issued earlier this week saying that Christie had left office with a low approval rating.

“Look, I’m not going to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump. But what I will say is this: When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60 percent of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden,” Christie said. “I’m happy to have that comparison stand up because that’s the one that really matters.”

In case there was any doubt, Christie is still very much a Republican.

Christie reaffirmed his commitments to combating Democratic policies, telling Axios’s Mike Allen, “I’ve made the conscious decision, Mike, that I want to spend my time combating the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and trying to help Republicans win governorships and the House and the Senate in 2022.”

Earlier this week, Trump attacked Christie over remarks he made at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas.

“Chris Christie, who just made a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud,” Trump said in a statement. “Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating – a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!”

Christie had urged Republicans to move beyond Trump’s preoccupation with the 2020 election, which he definitively lost.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections — no matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over,” Christie said at the time. “Every minute that we spend talking about 2020 — while we’re wasting time doing that, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are laying ruin to this country. We better focus on that and take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again.”